YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone Tauktae
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact Check: Old video of WHO advisory on Remdesivir being circulated

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 17: With the number of COVID-19 cases going up and Remdesivir being recommended for severe cases, a video is doing the rounds claiming that the World Health Organisation has removed the drug from the drug list.

    Now a video is being circulated stating that Remdesivir has been removed from the drug list by WHO.

    Fact Check: Old video of WHO advisory on Remdesivir being circulated

    However this is an old video, the WHO had said in 2020 that there was no evidence to show that this is a life saving drug.

    Fake: Covipri is not a Remdesivir injection, don’t fall prey to this fake medicineFake: Covipri is not a Remdesivir injection, don’t fall prey to this fake medicine

    "The panel found a lack of evidence that remdesivir improved outcomes that matter to patients such as reduced mortality, need for mechanical ventilation, time to clinical improvement, and others," Xinhua news agency quoted the WHO's Guideline Development Group (GDG) panel as saying in a statement.

    "Any beneficial effects of Remdesivir, if they do exist, are likely to be small and the possibility of important harm remains," a WHO panel said.

    "Especially given the costs and resource implications associated with remdesivir... The panel felt the responsibility should be on demonstrating evidence of efficacy, which is not established by the currently available data," the panel had said.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    WHO has removed Remdesivir from drug list

    Conclusion

    Old video being circulated, but WHO says it is not a life saving drug

    Rating

    Half True
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster Remdesivir

    Story first published: Monday, May 17, 2021, 16:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 17, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X