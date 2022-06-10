Fact Check: Nithyananda’s Kailasa condemn comments on Prophet Muhammad by BJP leaders?

New Delhi, Jun 10: There were reports that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kailasa (fugitive god-man Swami Nithyananda's island nation) had condemned the BJP leaders' controversial comments on Prophet Muhammad.

The statement said that it strongly condemned defamatory remarks by Indian politicians. "Kailasa unreservedly condemns the derogatory remarks by Indian politicians against Prophet Muhammad," it tweeted.

The Twitter handle also stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kailasa had summoned the High Commissioner of India to Kailasa on June 7 and conveyed its total repudiation over this incident. It added, "Kailasa welcomed the decision by the ruling party to suspend the party's officials due to their provocative."

The statement further said that the Kailasa calls upon India to work together in ending Islamophobia and cease any provocative acts in the interest of peace and stability.

The BJP on Sunday suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the party's Delhi unit media head Naveen Jindal for allegedly making derogatory comments on the Prophet.

India is facing diplomatic heat following the controversial comments as many Arab countries have condemned the remarks in strong words.

Based on the tweets posted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Kailasa (MoFA_Kailasa), a few websites reported that the fugitive godman had slammed the remarks of the BJP leader. However, the question that comes to everyone's mind is whether or not it is an official account of Nithyanand's Kailasa!

One gets suspicious about the account as it only has 1,000+ followers and the account has posted only three comments since the account was created in October 2021.

On checking the activities of the account and the people's responses to the posts, it was noticed that someone called it a "fake account" of Kailasa and the person pointed out that the account was earlier under the name - @shurtiSharmaIAS.

It was then revealed through the Wayback machine that a tweet from '@shurtiSharmaIAS' was made on 31 May. On further verification, it came to light that both the accounts had the same Twitter user ID: 1444720326202441731, a unique value that cannot be changed even if the user changes the name their name and make modification to their account handles.

Also, Nithyananda's official handle had warned that it is a fake account.

We want to warn all the Kailasavasis, Devotees and everyone that this is NOT the official account of the Kailasa’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a FAKE account https://t.co/OvUEJYqhAY pic.twitter.com/2sEze48A9r — KAILASA'S SPH JGM HDH Nithyananda Paramashivam (@SriNithyananda) June 9, 2022

Hence, it is clear that Nithyananda has not condemned the incident.

