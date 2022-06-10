YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact Check: Nithyananda’s Kailasa condemn comments on Prophet Muhammad by BJP leaders?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 10: There were reports that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kailasa (fugitive god-man Swami Nithyananda's island nation) had condemned the BJP leaders' controversial comments on Prophet Muhammad.

    The statement said that it strongly condemned defamatory remarks by Indian politicians. "Kailasa unreservedly condemns the derogatory remarks by Indian politicians against Prophet Muhammad," it tweeted.

    Nithyananda

    The Twitter handle also stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kailasa had summoned the High Commissioner of India to Kailasa on June 7 and conveyed its total repudiation over this incident. It added, "Kailasa welcomed the decision by the ruling party to suspend the party's officials due to their provocative."

    The statement further said that the Kailasa calls upon India to work together in ending Islamophobia and cease any provocative acts in the interest of peace and stability.

    The BJP on Sunday suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the party's Delhi unit media head Naveen Jindal for allegedly making derogatory comments on the Prophet.

    India is facing diplomatic heat following the controversial comments as many Arab countries have condemned the remarks in strong words.

    Based on the tweets posted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Kailasa (MoFA_Kailasa), a few websites reported that the fugitive godman had slammed the remarks of the BJP leader. However, the question that comes to everyone's mind is whether or not it is an official account of Nithyanand's Kailasa!

    One gets suspicious about the account as it only has 1,000+ followers and the account has posted only three comments since the account was created in October 2021.

    On checking the activities of the account and the people's responses to the posts, it was noticed that someone called it a "fake account" of Kailasa and the person pointed out that the account was earlier under the name - @shurtiSharmaIAS.

    screen shot

    It was then revealed through the Wayback machine that a tweet from '@shurtiSharmaIAS' was made on 31 May. On further verification, it came to light that both the accounts had the same Twitter user ID: 1444720326202441731, a unique value that cannot be changed even if the user changes the name their name and make modification to their account handles.

    screen shot
    Fact Check: Nithyananda’s Kailasa condemn comments on Prophet Muhammad by BJP leaders?

    Also, Nithyananda's official handle had warned that it is a fake account.

    Hence, it is clear that Nithyananda has not condemned the incident.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Nithyananda’s Kailasa condemn comments on Prophet

    Conclusion

    Nithyananda’s Kailasa has not made those comments and said tweets posted by fake account.

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Comments

    More BJP News  

    Read more about:

    bjp OneIndia Specials politics

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X