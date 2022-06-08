Fact check: Morphed Tweet shared as Qatar Airway's response to boycott trend on Twitter

Fact check: UP board will NOT declare Class 10,12 results on June 9

New Delhi, Jun 08: A screenshot of an apparent tweet attributed to Qatar Airways' verified Twitter account is going viral on social media.

The viral post shows the airline mocking the trend 'BycottQatarAirways' in India and asking people to "learn how to spell boycott", with a hashtag, which reads '#BrainlessBhakts'.

When verified, we found that the viral image is morphed. Qatar Airways has not shared any such tweet and fraudsters are taking advantage of the international outcry over the now-suspended BJP leader's comment on Prophet Muhammad.

When we have a close look at the image, it was also found that the text shared in the image also appears to be uneven than the hashtag accompanying it.

So, we can come to the conclusion that a morphed picture of a tweet is being circulated claiming it is Qatar Airways response to India's Twitter trends calling for a boycott of Qatar products.

Boycott Qatar Airways started trending after a call given by an Indian Twitter user. A Twitter user called Vashudev blamed Qatar for giving refuge to MF Hussain, the artist who made nude paintings of Hindu deities.

Fact Check Claim Screenshot of the Qatar Airways tweet responding to the ‘BycottQatarAirways’ trend on Twitter. Conclusion The image is a morphed one. Qatar Airways did not make any such tweet in response to the ‘BoycottQatarAirways’. Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in