Fact Check: Message that no toll tax has to be paid if return journey is within 12 hours is fake

New Delhi, Aug 22: The government has introduced toll plazas on several highways across the country. Through the collection of toll, the government is able to maintain these highways so that the driving experience is good for you.

Now a message has gone viral with the claim that you will not have to pay any toll tax on a return journey. However this toll tax will not have to be paid if you are making the return journey within 12 hours. The social media post also goes on to say that this is as per the order of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The government has however said that this message is fake and has been wrongly been attributed to the order of the minister.

As per the National Highway Authority of India plaza fare rules, the return journey benefits are already activated on FASTag. It works in a way where the toll deducts single side toll the first time. When you return the toll deducts a discounted amount to adjust the return toll discount, the rules also say.

OneIndia checked on Google if the government had announced any new rules regarding the toll fare. No where did we find that such a rule had been issued by the Union Government. Hence we can conclude that the message circulating on the social media that which says that you will not have to pay any toll tax on a return journey within 12 hours is fake.

Story first published: Monday, August 22, 2022, 10:18 [IST]