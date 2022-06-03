YouTube
    Fact Check: Is this viral video from the funeral of Sidhu Mooswala

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 03: In a tragic incident, Punjabi singer, Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead last week. His last rites were attended by thousands and the same was also widely covered in the media.

    Now a video of a gathering has gone viral with the claim that it was at Moosewala's funeral. There is a huge crowd which can be seen where the pure was likely placed.

    Fact Check: Is this viral video from the funeral of Sidhu Mooswala
    supporters and fans of the Punjabi singer during his last rites, in Mansa district.PTI Photo

    OneIndia has found this claim to be misleading. A search led us to the funeral of a jawan from Gujarat who was killed during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

    We also found a video on YouTube posted in 2021. It said that this was from the funeral of soldier Harish Parmar in Gujarat's Kheda district. People can be seen holding the Indian National Flag just like it has been seen in the viral video.

    Parmar passed away in an encounter at the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir in October 2021. He was created at the Vanzaria village in the Kapadvanj Taluk of the Kheda district in Gujarat and 50,000 people had gathered to pay their last respects to the soldier.

    If one looks at the viral video screen grab and the original video there are several similar frames, which led to us state that this video being shared widely is from Gujarat and not from Moosewala's funeral in Punjab.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Video shows scores of people gathered for the funeral of Siddhu Moosewala

    Conclusion

    The video in circulation is from October 2021 and is of the funeral of soldier Harish Parmar who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in J&K

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Friday, June 3, 2022, 9:57 [IST]
    X