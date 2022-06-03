Fact Check: Is this viral video from the funeral of Sidhu Mooswala

Fact Check: Did Pfizer CEO say he wants to reduce world population by 2023?

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 03: In a tragic incident, Punjabi singer, Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead last week. His last rites were attended by thousands and the same was also widely covered in the media.

Now a video of a gathering has gone viral with the claim that it was at Moosewala's funeral. There is a huge crowd which can be seen where the pure was likely placed.

OneIndia has found this claim to be misleading. A search led us to the funeral of a jawan from Gujarat who was killed during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

We also found a video on YouTube posted in 2021. It said that this was from the funeral of soldier Harish Parmar in Gujarat's Kheda district. People can be seen holding the Indian National Flag just like it has been seen in the viral video.

Parmar passed away in an encounter at the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir in October 2021. He was created at the Vanzaria village in the Kapadvanj Taluk of the Kheda district in Gujarat and 50,000 people had gathered to pay their last respects to the soldier.

#WATCH | A huge crowd joins the funeral procession of singer Sidhu Moose Wala in Punjab's Mansa.



The last rites of the singer will be performed today. pic.twitter.com/LHkvjrUyVz — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2022

If one looks at the viral video screen grab and the original video there are several similar frames, which led to us state that this video being shared widely is from Gujarat and not from Moosewala's funeral in Punjab.

Fact Check Claim Video shows scores of people gathered for the funeral of Siddhu Moosewala Conclusion The video in circulation is from October 2021 and is of the funeral of soldier Harish Parmar who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in J&K Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Friday, June 3, 2022, 9:57 [IST]