Fact check: Is the job offer fake or real?

Fact Check

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 14: In case you have come across a message or email regarding a Government job, beware - it is a fake recruitment message.

In a tweet posted a few hours ago, PIB Fact Check shared an image how you can save yourself from these job frauds.

PIB Fact Check on its official Twitter handle has said,''Are you seeking a job?

𝐁𝐄𝐖𝐀𝐑𝐄!

Miscreants look for opportunities to trick people into #JobFrauds

Whether it is a fake website, fictitious offer letter, or fraud e-mail, here is how you can save yourself from these job frauds down-pointing triangle.''

PIB Fact Check is dedicated to "countering misinformation on Govt. policies/schemes."

Fact Check Claim Is the job offer fake or real? Conclusion Save yourself from these job frauds Rating False

Story first published: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 14:00 [IST]