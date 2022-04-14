YouTube
    New Delhi, Apr 14: In case you have come across a message or email regarding a Government job, beware - it is a fake recruitment message.

    Fact check: Is the job offer fake or real?

    In a tweet posted a few hours ago, PIB Fact Check shared an image how you can save yourself from these job frauds.

    PIB Fact Check on its official Twitter handle has said,''Are you seeking a job?

    𝐁𝐄𝐖𝐀𝐑𝐄!

    Miscreants look for opportunities to trick people into #JobFrauds

    Whether it is a fake website, fictitious offer letter, or fraud e-mail, here is how you can save yourself from these job frauds down-pointing triangle.''

    PIB Fact Check is dedicated to "countering misinformation on Govt. policies/schemes."

    Story first published: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 14:00 [IST]
    X