Fact check: Is the govt giving Rs 1.6 lakh to girls in India?

Fact Check

New Delhi, Apr 17: A youtube video claiming that the government is providing 1.6 lakh to every girl child in the country under the PM Ladli Laxmi Yojana is being widely circulated on social media. The fake viral clips says that under the Central government's scheme of "PM Ladli Laxmi Yojana", the union government is providing cash of Rs. 1,60,000 to all the girl children.

In fact, this is not the first time it's gone viral. Last year, a video claiming that the central government was providing cash worth Rs. 1.6 lakh under its "PM Ladli Laxmi Scheme" went viral.

"It is being claimed in a #YouTube video that a cash amount of Rs 1,60,000 is being given by the central government to all daughters under PM Ladli Laxmi Yojana(sic) is fake," The PIB tweeted from its official handle. It further said, "No such scheme is being run by the Central Government."

Ladli Laxmi Yojana

When verified further, it was found that the "Ladli Laxmi Yojana" scheme is not a scheme under the Central government, but it is a scheme of the Madhya Pradesh government. Under the scheme, girls will be given Rs 25,000 while taking admission in college as part of the Madhya Pradesh government's 'Ladli Laxmi Yojana'

In Oct 2021, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the scheme. Girls will be given Rs 25,000 while taking admission in college as part of the Madhya Pradesh government's 'Ladli Laxmi Yojana'.

"The work of economically empowering the girl child, giving them vocational training and giving guarantee on bank loans will be done by the government. Tuition fees will also be arranged for higher education for them," he added.

The implementation of the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, aimed at improving the social and educational status of girls and also rectifying a skewed sex ration, was started with strong determination in 2007, the CM said, adding that seeing the girls, who were infants 14 years ago, take admission to Classes X, XII, college etc, brought "overwhelming joy".

The CM told the gathering that 1.31 lakh girls have been registered under the Ladli Laxmi Yojana in the first six months of this fiscal.

Fact Check Claim Is the govt giving Rs 1.6 lakh to girls in India? Conclusion No such scheme is being run by the Central Government. Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 15:57 [IST]