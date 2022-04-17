YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact check: Is the govt giving Rs 1.6 lakh to girls in India?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 17: A youtube video claiming that the government is providing 1.6 lakh to every girl child in the country under the PM Ladli Laxmi Yojana is being widely circulated on social media. The fake viral clips says that under the Central government's scheme of "PM Ladli Laxmi Yojana", the union government is providing cash of Rs. 1,60,000 to all the girl children.

    Representational Image

    In fact, this is not the first time it's gone viral. Last year, a video claiming that the central government was providing cash worth Rs. 1.6 lakh under its "PM Ladli Laxmi Scheme" went viral.

    "It is being claimed in a #YouTube video that a cash amount of Rs 1,60,000 is being given by the central government to all daughters under PM Ladli Laxmi Yojana(sic) is fake," The PIB tweeted from its official handle. It further said, "No such scheme is being run by the Central Government."

    Ladli Laxmi Yojana

    When verified further, it was found that the "Ladli Laxmi Yojana" scheme is not a scheme under the Central government, but it is a scheme of the Madhya Pradesh government. Under the scheme, girls will be given Rs 25,000 while taking admission in college as part of the Madhya Pradesh government's 'Ladli Laxmi Yojana'

    In Oct 2021, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the scheme. Girls will be given Rs 25,000 while taking admission in college as part of the Madhya Pradesh government's 'Ladli Laxmi Yojana'.

    "The work of economically empowering the girl child, giving them vocational training and giving guarantee on bank loans will be done by the government. Tuition fees will also be arranged for higher education for them," he added.

    The implementation of the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, aimed at improving the social and educational status of girls and also rectifying a skewed sex ration, was started with strong determination in 2007, the CM said, adding that seeing the girls, who were infants 14 years ago, take admission to Classes X, XII, college etc, brought "overwhelming joy".

    The CM told the gathering that 1.31 lakh girls have been registered under the Ladli Laxmi Yojana in the first six months of this fiscal.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Is the govt giving Rs 1.6 lakh to girls in India?

    Conclusion

    No such scheme is being run by the Central Government.

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster

    Story first published: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 15:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 17, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X