Fact check: Is Rahul Gandhi holding a kid wearing a t-shirt with BJP symbol?

New Delhi, Nov 10: A picture showing Congress leader holding a child wearing a BJP t-shirt has gone viral. Many have shared the image on the social media with the claim that Rahul Gandhi too is planning on joining the BJP.

This is a morphed image. OneIndia used reverse image search and found that the original picture was tweeted by the official Congress handle on November 3 2017. The caption read, CVP Rahul Gandhi a a meeting with farmers in Dharampur Chokdi, who are facing issues of land acquisition under BJP #CongressAVECHHE.

CVP Rahul Gandhi at a meeting with farmers in Dharampur Chokdi, who are facing issues of Land Acquisition under BJP. #CongressAveChhe pic.twitter.com/SMEsLaqjFG — Congress (@INCIndia) November 3, 2017

This image was tweeted a month before the 2017 Gujarat elections. During the meeting Rahul Gandhi alleged that land acquisition from farmers was the biggest corruption in the BJP Government. He had even promised to change the land acquisition lawson Gujarat if his party came to power.

In the original image Rahul Gandhi is indeed holding a kid wearing a saffron coloured t-shirt and flashing a victory sign. However the BJP logo is not on the t-shirt and the image in circulation is morphed.

Fact Check Claim Rahul Gandhi holds a kid wearing t-shirt with BJP symbol Conclusion This is a 2017 image and the picture currently in circulation is morphed Rating False