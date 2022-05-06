Fact check: Is govt offering free internet for 3 months?

Fact Check: Is Class 10 Exam being abolished in India as per New Education Policy?

New Delhi, May 06: Received any message on WhatsApp claiming that the government will offer free internet to 100 million users for three months, then do not fall for it.

The message comes with a link and might steal your important data if you click on it. The website will ask you to select your mobile network operator (Airtel, Jio, or Vodafone Idea) to claim three months of free internet access.

Once you select your network operator, you will be asked to enter your mobile number, your state, and choose the desired Internet plan. Upon entering those details, you will be presented with a download link to some kind of software. You will never get three months of free internet access.

The Press Information Bureau has warned users about the fake message on Twitter.

We know 'free internet data offers' can be enticing but sometimes things are just too good to be true.



With this #PIBFactCheck, let's take a look at some important tips that will help you stay clear of online recharge frauds! pic.twitter.com/wJSrB2HPhk — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 6, 2022

When you click on the link in order to avail free internet access, you will be redirected to a fraudulent website. You will be then asked to enter some of your important details. If you fall for the trap, you will most probably end up losing your data.

It is to be noted that if Jio or Airtel has to offer its users something, it will announce it from a verified platform. Unless you see any such announcements do not believe what random messages message.

If you receive such a message on WhatsApp, please do not click on the link in the message or forward the message to anyone else. It is a scam.

Story first published: Friday, May 6, 2022, 14:26 [IST]