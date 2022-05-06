YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact check: Is govt offering free internet for 3 months?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 06: Received any message on WhatsApp claiming that the government will offer free internet to 100 million users for three months, then do not fall for it.

    The message comes with a link and might steal your important data if you click on it. The website will ask you to select your mobile network operator (Airtel, Jio, or Vodafone Idea) to claim three months of free internet access.

    Once you select your network operator, you will be asked to enter your mobile number, your state, and choose the desired Internet plan. Upon entering those details, you will be presented with a download link to some kind of software. You will never get three months of free internet access.

    Fact check: Is govt offering free internet for 3 months?

    The Press Information Bureau has warned users about the fake message on Twitter.

    When you click on the link in order to avail free internet access, you will be redirected to a fraudulent website. You will be then asked to enter some of your important details. If you fall for the trap, you will most probably end up losing your data.

    It is to be noted that if Jio or Airtel has to offer its users something, it will announce it from a verified platform. Unless you see any such announcements do not believe what random messages message.

    If you receive such a message on WhatsApp, please do not click on the link in the message or forward the message to anyone else. It is a scam.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Free internet data offers

    Conclusion

    It is a scam

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Comments

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster

    Story first published: Friday, May 6, 2022, 14:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 6, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X