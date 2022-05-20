YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact check: Every woman in India to get Rs 2 lakh under Pradhan Mantri Mahila Sahayata Yojana?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 20: A YouTube video claimed that the Government of India is providing Rs 2 lakh for every woman under Pradhan Mantri Mahila Sahayata Yojana. The video had got a good number of views even as people wondered to get more information about the scheme.

    Fact check: Every woman in India to get Rs 2 lakh under Pradhan Mantri Mahila Sahayata Yojana?
    Fact check: Every woman in India to get Rs 2 lakh under Pradhan Mantri Mahila Sahayata Yojana?

    Well, the truth is that the Centre has not rolled out any such scheme and the Government of India is not giving the said amount not just to women, but to anyone in the country. It is a fake video created with the sole intention of getting views by spreading misinformation.

    "In a #Youtube video it is being claimed that 2 lakh rupees are being given by the central government to all women under the 'Pradhan Mantri Mahila Sahayata Yojana'. [sic]" Press Information Bureau said in a press release.

    Nonetheless, the Centre has many schemes dedicated to women including Mudra Love for Women, Annapurna Scheme and Stree Shakti Yojana.

    Time and again, miscreants spread false news on the internet. With the internet getting cheaper in the country resulting in high internet usage, there is a lot of misinformation being spread through social media sites and YouTube.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Government is giving Rs 2 lakh to every woman under Pradhan Mantri Mahila Sahayata Yojana.

    Conclusion

    No such scheme is being run by the Centre.

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Comments

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster

    Story first published: Friday, May 20, 2022, 15:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 20, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X