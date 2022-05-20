Fact Check: No, this video of a family getting washed away is not from Assam floods

New Delhi, May 20: A YouTube video claimed that the Government of India is providing Rs 2 lakh for every woman under Pradhan Mantri Mahila Sahayata Yojana. The video had got a good number of views even as people wondered to get more information about the scheme.

Well, the truth is that the Centre has not rolled out any such scheme and the Government of India is not giving the said amount not just to women, but to anyone in the country. It is a fake video created with the sole intention of getting views by spreading misinformation.

"In a #Youtube video it is being claimed that 2 lakh rupees are being given by the central government to all women under the 'Pradhan Mantri Mahila Sahayata Yojana'. [sic]" Press Information Bureau said in a press release.

Nonetheless, the Centre has many schemes dedicated to women including Mudra Love for Women, Annapurna Scheme and Stree Shakti Yojana.

Time and again, miscreants spread false news on the internet. With the internet getting cheaper in the country resulting in high internet usage, there is a lot of misinformation being spread through social media sites and YouTube.

Fact Check Claim Government is giving Rs 2 lakh to every woman under Pradhan Mantri Mahila Sahayata Yojana. Conclusion No such scheme is being run by the Centre. Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Friday, May 20, 2022, 15:07 [IST]