Fact check: Is govt giving Rs. 1,55,000 to workers employed from 1990-2021

Fact Check

oi-Fact Checker

New Delhi, Jun 06: A website claiming that the Ministry of Labour and Employment will be providing benefits worth Rs. 1,55,000 to workers who worked between 1990-2021 is being circulated on social media.

"Those who worked between 1990 and 2021 have the right to withdraw 1,55,000 from Ministry of Labour and Employment. Check if your name is on the list of those who are entitled to withdraw these funds," the fake post claimed.

The suspicious link along with the text includes a preview of the official website of the MLE - labour.gov.in.

A message is viral on social media which is claiming to offer a benefit of Rs. 1,55,000 in the name of the Ministry of Labour and Employment to the workers who worked between 1990-2021#PIBFactCheck



▶️This message is FAKE



▶️No such benefit is announced by @LabourMinistry pic.twitter.com/w9B9elnOqm — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 6, 2022

However, the government's fact-checking arm, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has called it fake news.

"This claim is Fake. There is no such announcement by the @LabourMinistry. Beware of such fraudulent websites!"

This is not the first time that such offers on government schemes has gone viral. Recently, similar lucky draw messages in the name of Indian Railways, Powergrid, India Post and SAIL were also doing rounds.

Many such messages are in circulation and during the ongoing pandemic these have only increased. These fake sites look to steal your money and information through such fake messages. Do not believe in such forwards and do a proper check if you do not want to fall prey.

(written by Shreya)

Fact Check Claim Centre giving Rs. 1,55,000 to workers employed from 1990-2021 Conclusion It is a fake news. There is no such announcement by Labour ministry Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in