Fact Check: Is Class 10 Exams being abolished in India as per New Education Policy?

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, May 5: A social media post claiming that the 10th class examination is being abolished as per the New Education Policy. This post was also circulated on WhatsApp and other platforms.

However, it is a fake post and there is no truth in the claim. As per the New Education Policy, there is no provision in the new education policy to abolish class 10 board examinations.

The National Education Policy of India 2020 (NEP 2020) was approved by the Union Cabinet of India on 29 July 2020, outlines the vision of new education system of India. The new policy replaces the previous National Policy on Education, 1986.

The policy is a comprehensive framework for elementary education to higher education as well as vocational training in both rural and urban India. The policy aims to transform India's education system by 2040.

It will replace the existing 10+2 School System with a new 5+3+3+4 School System.

Fact Check Claim As per New Education Policy, 10 class exams are being abolished in India. Conclusion There is no provision in the new education policy to abolish class 10 board examinations. Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in