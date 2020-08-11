Fact check: Indian Army has not ordered an inquiry into Galwan Valley clash

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 11: There have been reports suggesting that the Indian Army conducted an inquiry into the June 15 Galwan Valley clash.

The Army has conducted a formal court of inquiry into the Galwan clash with the Chinese in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred. The inquiry was conducted by Corps Commander Lt. Gen B S Raju, the report said while adding that the report has been submitted.

The government however clarified that no such inquiry has been conducted or order by the Indian Army.

Claim: Economic Times says the #Army has conducted a formal inquiry into the Galwan valley clash on June 15 and a report has been submitted#PIBFactCheck: no such inquiry has been conducted or ordered by #IndianArmy@adgpi pic.twitter.com/9cpUGVNOZ8 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 11, 2020

In the June 15 Galwan Valley clash, 20 Indian soldiers were martyred. Around 35 Chinese soldiers were either killed or had gone missing. India and China are in a tense stand off along the Line of Actual Control. Talks on both the diplomatic and military fronts have been taking place between the two sides.