Fact Check: Have dinosaurs returned to Earth

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 10: Have the dinosaurs returned to Earth. A video of a group of animals has gone viral on the social media with the claim it showed baby dinosaurs running.

The dinosaur has been extinct for around 65 million years now. OneIndia has learnt that the claim is false.

The animal in the video is a coatis and this footage had been reversed to create an illusion of baby dinosaurs.

The video was originally posted on the Twitter handle of Buitengebieden with the caption, 'this took me a few seconds.' Nowhere does the handle claim that these animals are dinosaurs.

This took me a few seconds.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/dPpTAUeIZ8 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 4, 2022

Earlier this month, India Today had public a story, Dinosaurs are extinct. So what are these creatures in the viral video. It was said the article that the video was reversed to create an illusion.

When they ran with their heads down and tails held high, the coatis looked similar to a baby Brachiosaurus, which lived in the Jurassic era.

Fact Check Claim Video shows baby dinosaurs have returned to earth Conclusion This animal is a coatis and when they run with their tails upright they look like a baby dinosaur Rating False