    Fact Check: Have dinosaurs returned to Earth

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 10: Have the dinosaurs returned to Earth. A video of a group of animals has gone viral on the social media with the claim it showed baby dinosaurs running.

    The dinosaur has been extinct for around 65 million years now. OneIndia has learnt that the claim is false.

    Image screen grab from Anna Marquardt Youtube.

    The animal in the video is a coatis and this footage had been reversed to create an illusion of baby dinosaurs.

    The video was originally posted on the Twitter handle of Buitengebieden with the caption, 'this took me a few seconds.' Nowhere does the handle claim that these animals are dinosaurs.

    Earlier this month, India Today had public a story, Dinosaurs are extinct. So what are these creatures in the viral video. It was said the article that the video was reversed to create an illusion.

    Image Courtesy: @buitengebieden

    When they ran with their heads down and tails held high, the coatis looked similar to a baby Brachiosaurus, which lived in the Jurassic era.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Video shows baby dinosaurs have returned to earth

    Conclusion

    This animal is a coatis and when they run with their tails upright they look like a baby dinosaur

    Rating

    False
    Comments

    X