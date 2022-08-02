Fact Check: Has the UGC NET Exam 2022 been postponed

Fact Check: PM Modi did not snub Eknath Shinde by inviting Fadnavis to a meeting of CMs

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 02: A notice has been doing the rounds with he claim that the National Testing Agency (NTA) would be conducting the UGC NET 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) for the Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor on August 12, 13 and 14 2022.

The note further claims that the Computer Based Test (CBT) has been postponed due to certain reasons and new dates would be announced soon.

UGC warns students not to take admission in Digital University of Skill Resurgence

The government has dismissed this information and said that it is fake. The DG NTA has not issues this notice, the government clarified. The fake notice created a lot of panic among the students which led the NTA too to clarify that no such decision has been taken.

A #Fake notice being circulated in the name of the National Testing Agency claims that the UGC NET exam has been postponed#PIBFactCheck



▶️@DG_NTA has not issued this notice



▶️For official updates, visit https://t.co/rUhCOSavc2 pic.twitter.com/M8nGtZ9Mke — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 1, 2022

The fellowship programme is awarded annually to candidates who have qualified the test conducted by the CSIR twice a year, in June and December. The maximum age of the candidate for a Junior research fellowship is 28 years. The question paper is based on five subject that are-chemical sciences, earth, atmospheric, ocean and planetary sciences, life sciences, mathematical sciences and physical sciences.

Hence it is clear that the notice in circulation is fake. For authentic information always reach out to nta.ac.in.

Fact Check Claim The UGC NET Exam has been postponed Conclusion This claim is fake and the government has clarified that no such decision has been taken Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Tuesday, August 2, 2022, 11:33 [IST]