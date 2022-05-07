Fact check: NEET PG 2022 exam has been postponed?

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 19: A fake circular under the name of the National Board of Examinations (NBE) is going viral on various social media platforms claiming that NEET-PG 2022 examination scheduled to be held on May 21, has been postponed.

As per the letter, the NEET PG 2022 exam was postponed to July 9.

However, when the government's fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check, it found out that that this is a fake message.

''A #FAKE notice issued in the name of the National Board of Examinations claims that the NEET PG exam has been postponed & will now be conducted on 9th July 2022,'' PIB tweeted from its official handle.

''The exam has not been postponed. It will be conducted on 21 May 2022 only,''it added.

A #FAKE notice issued in the name of the National Board of Examinations claims that the NEET PG exam has been postponed & will now be conducted on 9th July 2022.#PIBFactCheck



▶️ The exam has not been postponed.



▶️ It will be conducted on 21 May 2022 only. pic.twitter.com/790mTsZypM — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 7, 2022

The postgraduate medical entrance exam is scheduled for May 21, from 9 am to 12 pm. The exam was earlier scheduled for March 12 but it was later postponed.

The application process for the test ended in March.

NEET PG admit cards will be issued on May 16.

Fact Check Claim Circular claiming NEET-PG examination 2022 has been postponed Conclusion NEET PG 2022 exam has not been postponed Rating False