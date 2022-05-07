YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact check: NEET PG 2022 exam has been postponed?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 19: A fake circular under the name of the National Board of Examinations (NBE) is going viral on various social media platforms claiming that NEET-PG 2022 examination scheduled to be held on May 21, has been postponed.

    Fact check: NEET PG 2022 exam has been postponed?
    Image for representational purpose only

    As per the letter, the NEET PG 2022 exam was postponed to July 9.

    However, when the government's fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check, it found out that that this is a fake message.

    ''A #FAKE notice issued in the name of the National Board of Examinations claims that the NEET PG exam has been postponed & will now be conducted on 9th July 2022,'' PIB tweeted from its official handle.

    ''The exam has not been postponed. It will be conducted on 21 May 2022 only,''it added.

    The postgraduate medical entrance exam is scheduled for May 21, from 9 am to 12 pm. The exam was earlier scheduled for March 12 but it was later postponed.

    The application process for the test ended in March.

    NEET PG admit cards will be issued on May 16.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Circular claiming NEET-PG examination 2022 has been postponed

    Conclusion

    NEET PG 2022 exam has not been postponed

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Comments

    More NEET News  

    Read more about:

    neet fake news buster

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X