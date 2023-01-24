Fact Check: Due to power outage did Pakistan vanish from the world map?

As Pakistan grapples in darkness, how long before power is restored in debt ridden country

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Pakistan which is facing one crisis after another went dark on Monday following a massive power outage. The country claims that the issue has been resolved now

New Delhi, Jan 24: On Monday, Pakistan woke up to a massive power outage and most of the country had plunged into darkness.

Pakistan faced its second massive power outage in four months.

Now, Gul Bukhari a British-Pakisitani journalist has tweeted saying that Pakistan appeared to be wiped out from the world map amidst the nationwide power outage.

Fact Check: Did Joe Biden touch his granddaughter inappropriately after casting his vote

Netizens however disputed the claim being made by the journalist and said that the image that she had tweeted had been photo shopped.

Twitter users from Pakistan pointed out that the image and tweet are misleading.

Journalist Syed Sajid Hassan from Pakistan said, 'you wish but we are fine. Pakistan is healthy and blackouts are regular. The way to save fuel. And we are looking into the problem. Don't get too excited."

You wish but we are fine. Pakistan is healthy and blackouts are regular . The way to save fuel . And we are looking into the problem . Don’t get too excited . https://t.co/yKSDYJU0wZ — Syed Sajid Hasan (@saiyidsajidshah) January 23, 2023

Namira another user from Pakistan said, ' damn we wiped off a part of India and some of the ocean with us too.'

Damn we wiped off a part of India and some of the ocean with us too 😮‍💨 https://t.co/rNVq6Mi3Ay — namira⁷ (@namiraakhalil) January 24, 2023

Another user, Varnica Raj Chauhan said, LMAO. Can confirm that Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and UT J&K have light. This is an edited image, she said.

Lmao. Can confirm that Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and UT J&K have light.



This is an edited image….. https://t.co/vHp1r6BuWZ — Varnica Raj Chauhan (@VarnicaRajSingh) January 23, 2023

When OneIndia reverse searched we were led to this Wikipedia page. It said File: Global city lights:jpg.

Fact Check: This video does not show the dead bodies of people from Nepal plane crash

An OpIndia report said that Bukhari took away almost 1/6th of Indian Territory and blacked out part of the Arabian Sea as well. It looked like someone without knowledge of international borders used a photo shop tool to paint black over Pakistan, the report also said.

While Pakistan has been facing a major power crisis and most of the country remained dark on Monday, the fact is that the image that was shared by Gul Bukhari is clearly photoshopped and misleading. Moreover the power outage has only hit Pakistan and not any part of India as what the image seems to suggest.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 12:30 [IST]