Fact Check: Do these photos in this postcard have anything to do with AAP in Punjab, Delhi?

    New Delhi, May 14: A postcard criticising Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal has gone viral on the social media.

    There are two images in the postcard with the captions, Delhi riots and Punjab violence. It reads, "Kejriwal's Delhi model is getting replaced in Punjab."

    OneIndia found that these claims are false. We did a reverse image search and found that the first photo was shot during the anti-CAA protests in Bengaluru., The second one is an old one shot in Punjab much before the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in the state. In fact the image shot in Punjab dates back to 2013.

    This makes it clear that while the first image is not related to Delhi, the second one is from Punjab and was taken much before the AAP came to power in the state.

    Claim

    Post card with two claims say that the images were shot in Delhi and Punjab under AAP rule

    Conclusion

    Post card with two claims say that the images were shot in Delhi and Punjab under AAP rule

    Rating

    Half True
