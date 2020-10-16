Fake: This fake Chinese expert makes a fake claim about an IAF jet being shot down

Fact check: Was Donald Trump administered with the COVID-19 vaccine from Russia

Fact check: Does UP have the highest conviction rate for women related crimes

Fake: Kiron Kher did not say rapes are a party of Indian tradition and culture

Fact check: Did the signal cross the road in Hyderabad

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 16: The rains have caused havoc in many parts of the country. Rains in Telangana and its capital Hyderabad have claimed 30 lives so far.

Amidst this chaos, a video of a traffic signal post floating down a waterlogged street has gone viral. This has been shared by many users. One user in fact wrote, 'first time in history. Signal crossing the road #Hyderabad rains.'

However this claim is not correct. This is in fact a viral video which was shot two years back at the Yulin city in China. This video was in fact uploaded by the YouTube channel of China Global Television Network.

CGTN says that this video was filed in the Yulin city of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The video shows a temporary traffic light being swept away due to flood water. In fact this is the second time that the clip has gone viral. Last year too several users shared the clip claiming that this occurred in Mumbai due to heavy rains. In 2018 due to heavy rains, over 70,000 people were affected in Guangxi Zhuang.

Fact Check Claim Video shows traffic signal being swept away in Hyderabad Conclusion This video is from Yulin in China Rating Half True Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in