    Fact Check: Did the Russians run away following an attack by Ukraine

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 08: A video of Russians running away after a recent attack by the armed forces on the Brylevka railway station in the Kherson region went viral on the internet. "The Ukrainian military destroyed an echelon with equipment, ammunition and personnel," the caption of the video read.

    Fact Check: Did the Russians run away following an attack by Ukraine
    Screen grab from youtube video(Image Courtesy: ВОТ ЭТО НОВОСТИ!!!!! )

    A video of Russians running away after the recent attack by the Armed Forces on the Brylevka railway station in the Kherson region appeared on the Internet. The Ukrainian military destroyed an echelon with equipment, ammunition and personnel, the caption read.

    OneIndia found that this claim is misleading. This video is in fact from 2015 and not related to the ongoing war in Ukraine. "Exploding ammunition depots at the Kuzminsky training ground Rostov region 30 04 2015," the title of the video posted in 2015 read.

    Reports had said at the time of the incident that civilians were relocated and a highway was cordoned off. The disaster was caused when a self-propelled artillery mount caught fire due to an electric short-circuit.

    Hence it is clear that this video is 7 years old and is being shared a recent one with the claim that is from the ongoing Ukraine war.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Video shows Russians running away after an attack by Ukraine

    Conclusion

    The video is from 2015 and it shows that a major fire broke out in a Russian military facility

    Rating

    False
