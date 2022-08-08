Fact Check: Did the Russians run away following an attack by Ukraine

Fact Check: Those calling for the arrest of this man for burning Tricolour are late

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 08: A video of Russians running away after a recent attack by the armed forces on the Brylevka railway station in the Kherson region went viral on the internet. "The Ukrainian military destroyed an echelon with equipment, ammunition and personnel," the caption of the video read.

OneIndia found that this claim is misleading. This video is in fact from 2015 and not related to the ongoing war in Ukraine. "Exploding ammunition depots at the Kuzminsky training ground Rostov region 30 04 2015," the title of the video posted in 2015 read.

Reports had said at the time of the incident that civilians were relocated and a highway was cordoned off. The disaster was caused when a self-propelled artillery mount caught fire due to an electric short-circuit.

Hence it is clear that this video is 7 years old and is being shared a recent one with the claim that is from the ongoing Ukraine war.

