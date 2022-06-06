Fact check: Received a fund release order by RBI asking for a deposit of Rs 34,500? Check the truth behind it

Fact Check: Is this video shot at the crime scene where Sidhu Moosewala was killed

Fact check: Did Sonia Gandhi say 'Not afraid, I am Indira Gandhi's daughter-in-law' over ED summons?

Fact Check

oi-Fact Checker

New Delhi, Jun 6: An old statement made by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi is now being circulated as her response to the Enforce Directorate's summons to her.

Many users on Facebook are sharing a clipping in which Gandhi is seen saying "I am Indira Gandhi's daughter-in-law, I am not scared of anyone." The comment is claimed as her reaction to the ED notice.

"When the police come to catch a loafer who steals in the streets, he says that my uncle is an MLA or minister. Just like that, when the ED calls Sonia for interrogation on stealing from the government treasury, Sonia says, I am Indra's daughter-in-law," a Facebook user said and shared the clip.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case, which was closed by the investigating agency in 2015.

Rahul Gandhi will be questioned on June 2 while Sonia Gandhi has been summoned on June 8. The ED wants to record the statement under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

On doing a search on Google, it is revealed that Sonia Gandhi made these comments in 2015. After a trial court had asked her and five other accused to appear before it in the National Herald cheating and misappropriation case.

Accusing the BJP government of political vendetta, Gandhi said, "Why should I be scared of anyone? I am Indira Gandhi's daughter-in-law, I am not scared of anyone."

Even though her statement related to the case, the comments are not the reaction to the latest ED summons.

Fact Check Claim Sonia Gandhi said 'Not afraid, I am Indira Gandhi's daughter-in-law' over ED summons. Conclusion It is her seven-year old comment made by Sonia Gandhi. Rating Half True Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in