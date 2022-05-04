YouTube
    Fact Check: Did Rahul Gandhi meet with Chinese envoy at night club in Kathmandu?

    New Delhi, May 04: On Tuesday a video of Rahul Gandhi went viral. In the video it appeared that the Congress leader was standing at a night club.

    However the talking point was not just the night club. Twitter users speculated as to who the person next to Rahul Gandhi was.

    Many said that the the woman standing next to Rahul Gandhi was Hou Yanqi, the Chinese Ambassador to Nepal. Several users expressed concern as to why he was meeting with the Chinese envoy at a nightclub and what did they discuss.

    The Congress said that Gandhi visited Nepal to take part in a private marriage function of a friend. The party also added that the friend is a journalist.

    OneIndia has learnt that the lady standing next to Rahul Gandhi is not the Chinese envoy to Nepal, but a friend of the bride.

    The Kathmandu Post reported that Sumnima Udas's wedding to Nima Martin Sherpa took place on May 3.

    A reception would be held on May 5, the report also added. The place where the video was shot was at the Lord of The Drinks, a popular pub in Kathmandu. The pub management has also confirmed that no Chinese envoy was present at the wedding.

    Udas is CNN's Delhi based international correspondent and she is the daughter of Bhim Udas, a former Nepali envoy to Myanmar. Hence the claim that Rahul Gandhi was having a discussion with the Chinese envoy at a night club in Kathmandu is false.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Rahul Gandhi had discussions with Chinese envoy at wedding in Nepal

    Conclusion

    The lady standing next to Rahul at the wedding is the friend of the bride

    Rating

    Half True
    Comments

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 8:32 [IST]
    X