    Fact Check: Did Donald Trump congratulate Elon Musk on twitter takeover

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 28: The big news of the day is the Twitter takeover by Elon Musk. While working on the deal, Musk had said a few months back once takes over the micro-blogging site, he would restore Donald Trump's account.

    Twitter had suspended Trump's account following the Capitol Hill violence. After the takeover a purported statement by Trump was doing the rounds, in which he congratulated Musk.

    Donald Trump
    Donald Trump

    Congratulations to Elon Musk on his purchase of Twitter. Many people are saying that change was needed, as the old management was too concerned with the woke agenda. I have been told that my account will be back up and running on Monday-we will see. Happy to be able to engage with an African-American owned business, the alleged statement read.

    However it turned out that the statement was fake. New agency ANI had tweeted the statement and later retracted the same. Tweet retracted. No statement from Donald Trump on Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter has been released. This was a fake statement circulating. Error regretted, ANI said in a tweet.

    Upon taking over Musk fired Parag Agarwal, the chief executive of Twitter. Musk had a court imposed Friday deadline to complete the Twitter deal. Agarwal had gone to court to hold the Tesla chief to the terms of a takeover deal, he had tried to dodge.

    Among the others to leave the company are finance chief, Ned Segal. Head of legal policy, trust and safety Vijaya Gadde has also been fired according to a report in The Washington Post.

    At least one of the officials fired was escorted out of the office, reports also said. Agarwal took over as CEO of Twitter after co-founder Jack Dorsey resigned. He has been working with Twitter for almost a decade and was the chief technology officer before he became CEO.

    The Friday deadline to complete the deal was ordered by the Delaware Chancery Court in early October. Musk in an epic battle signed a deal to acquire Twitter, then tried to back out of it. This led to Twitter suing the Tesla boss. Musk had until Friday to complete the $44 billion acquisition, failing which he would have faced a court battle with the company.

    In case the deal does not go through on Friday, then the next step would be a November trial.

    According to the Washington Post, Musk told prospective investors that he planned to cut three quarters of Twitter's 7,500 workers when he becomes the owner of the company. The report cited documents and unnamed sources familiar with the developments.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Donald Trump congratulates Elon Musk on Twitter takover

    Conclusion

    The statement is a fake one and Trump has spoken anything about it

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Friday, October 28, 2022, 10:06 [IST]
