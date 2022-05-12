Fact Check: Did a chariot made of gold reach the shores of Srikakulam

Fact Check: No, Raghuram Rajan is not the new Governor of the Bank of England

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 12: Amidst all the reports about Cyclone Asani, a video has gone viral claiming that a chariot made of gold reached the shores of Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh.

"A chariot made of gold found in the ocean. Due to Cyclone Asani, a chariot made of gold was swept to the coast in the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. The chariot is shaped like a monastery. Perhaps it floated all the way from Thailand or Myanmar and reached the coast of Andhra Pradesh," caption read while sharing the video on the social media.

The video shows a golden coloured chariot being dragged by the locals to the seashore. Reports also spoke about a mysterious gold coloured chariot being washed ashore on the beach of Srikakulam on May 10.

A marine police official of Naupada told reporters that the intelligence department of the state police was informed about the incident. It may have come from another country. I has got some graffiti in foreign language and we have informed our superiors about it.

Officials also confirmed that the chariot was not made of gold, but was golden in colour. Hence it is right to conclude that the chariot is not made of gold, but is golden in colour.

Fact Check Claim A chariot made of gold reached the shores of Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh because of Cyclone Asani Conclusion A mysterious chariot did reach the shores of Srikakulam, but it is golden in colour and not made of gold Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 9:01 [IST]