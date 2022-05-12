YouTube
    Fact Check: Did a chariot made of gold reach the shores of Srikakulam

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 12: Amidst all the reports about Cyclone Asani, a video has gone viral claiming that a chariot made of gold reached the shores of Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh.

    Screen grab of the golden chariot

    "A chariot made of gold found in the ocean. Due to Cyclone Asani, a chariot made of gold was swept to the coast in the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. The chariot is shaped like a monastery. Perhaps it floated all the way from Thailand or Myanmar and reached the coast of Andhra Pradesh," caption read while sharing the video on the social media.

    The video shows a golden coloured chariot being dragged by the locals to the seashore. Reports also spoke about a mysterious gold coloured chariot being washed ashore on the beach of Srikakulam on May 10.

    A marine police official of Naupada told reporters that the intelligence department of the state police was informed about the incident. It may have come from another country. I has got some graffiti in foreign language and we have informed our superiors about it.

    Officials also confirmed that the chariot was not made of gold, but was golden in colour. Hence it is right to conclude that the chariot is not made of gold, but is golden in colour.

    Claim

    A chariot made of gold reached the shores of Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh because of Cyclone Asani

    Conclusion

    A mysterious chariot did reach the shores of Srikakulam, but it is golden in colour and not made of gold

    False
    Story first published: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 9:01 [IST]
    X