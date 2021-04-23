YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    new delhi patients

    Fact check: Did 25 patients die in Delhi's Ganga Ram hospital due to oxygen shortage?

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 23: A news report stated that twenty-five patients died at New Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, due to oxygen shortage.

    Fact check: Did 25 patients die in Delhis Ganga Ram hospital due to oxygen shortage?

    PTI Sources said "low pressure oxygen" could be the likely cause for the deaths, but Dr D S Rana, the chairman of the hospital, said, "It was wrong to say so."

    Padma Shri recipient, Dr Mohsin Wali, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital also stated that the news should not be sensationalised because these were extremely sick patients who did not die because of lack of oxygen.

    Several private hospitals in the national capital continued to grapple with a recurring oxygen crisis on Friday in the absence of a continuous supply of the life-saving gas.

    According to reports, Ganga Ram, one of Delhi's top private hospitals, is treating more than 500 Covid patients. Of them, 142 are on high-flow oxygen support, the hospital says.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Twenty-five patients died at New Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, due to oxygen shortage revealing a worsening Covid crisis in the capital

    Conclusion

    Extremely sick patients did not die because of lack of oxygen

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in
    MORE NEWS

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X