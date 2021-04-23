Fact check: Did 25 patients die in Delhi's Ganga Ram hospital due to oxygen shortage?
New Delhi, Apr 23: A news report stated that twenty-five patients died at New Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, due to oxygen shortage.
PTI Sources said "low pressure oxygen" could be the likely cause for the deaths, but Dr D S Rana, the chairman of the hospital, said, "It was wrong to say so."
Padma Shri recipient, Dr Mohsin Wali, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital also stated that the news should not be sensationalised because these were extremely sick patients who did not die because of lack of oxygen.
Padma Shri recipient, Dr Mohsin Wali, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital stated that the news should not be sensationalised because these were extremely sick patients who did not die because of lack of oxygen. pic.twitter.com/fMeDZ3PepJ— Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) April 23, 2021
Several private hospitals in the national capital continued to grapple with a recurring oxygen crisis on Friday in the absence of a continuous supply of the life-saving gas.
According to reports, Ganga Ram, one of Delhi's top private hospitals, is treating more than 500 Covid patients. Of them, 142 are on high-flow oxygen support, the hospital says.
Fact Check
Claim
Twenty-five patients died at New Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, due to oxygen shortage revealing a worsening Covid crisis in the capital
Conclusion
Extremely sick patients did not die because of lack of oxygen