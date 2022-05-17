Fact Check: Controversial self-styled godman Nithyananda no more?

Can’t serve notice on Nithyananda, he is on spiritual tour, cops tell Karnataka HC

Bengaluru, May 17: Controversial self-proclaimed 'godman' Swami Nithyananda, who fled India in 2019 amid allegations of rape and sexual abuse, was rumoured to be dead.

While the tainted spiritual leader's current location remains unknown, Nithyananda in his recent Facebook post, announced that he was not dead.

In recent months, Nithyananda has only been seen in videos making bizarre claims in sermons from undisclosed locations.

The godman took to social media accounts explaining in detail that he was in fact in 'Samadhi', a subconscious state."

"I am not dead but I am in 'SAMADHI' (dormant stage). Just to avoid haters spreading rumors that I am already dead & putting obituary, I want to tell my disciples, that I am in SAMADHI but not gone or dead. Ability to speak or give SATSANGHA will take time," parts of the post said.

According to information shared from his side, Nithyananda is not able to identify people, names and places. The post further noted that a team of 27 doctors was treating him.

The controversial godman has in the past claimed to have founded his own 'Hindu sovereign nation' called 'Kailasa'.

The self-styled godman, who founded a Hindu religious group called 'Nithyananda Dhyanapeetam', has regularly courted controversy.

He was arrested in 2010 in Himachal Pradesh over rape allegations and was also allegedly seen in explicit footage with an Tamil actress. He later refuted the allegation, claiming that he was impotent and was merely 'practising the shavasana' yoga pose.

Two years later, he landed again in soup when a US-based woman claimed that Nithyananda had abused her for five years.

In 2019, he was booked after a couple from Tamil Nadu accused him of abducting their children and keeping them at his Ahmedabad-based ashram.

