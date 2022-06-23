YouTube
    New Delhi, Jun 23: A website claiming to offer registration for petrol pump dealerships has caught the attention of the netizens. The look and feel of the website would make anyone believe that it is an authentic website.

    Representational image

    The website claimed that it was a "KSK Petrol Pump Dealership Selection Portal. The notice on the home page had the below message:

    Notice - Attention for All Applicants
    1: - Last Date for New Registration is extended tills 22 June 2022.
    2: - Applicant are adviced to pay his/her fee tills mid night 20 June 2022.
    3: Know About working Capital - Download Fee Structure
    4: For more info please write us on: - support@kskdealerchayan.com

    In addition to it, there were menus like 'Advertisement Notice', 'Apply for Dealership' and 'Check Status.'

    However, it has turned out to be a fake website.

    We did a search on who.is website to verify whether it is an authentic website or not. It showed that the said website was registered on March 6, 2022 and it will expire on March 6, 2023.

    Fact check: Beware of website fraudulently offering Petrol Pump dealerships
    Screenshot

    Any website created in a short period and the expiry date of the website is just about one year clearly indicates something is fishy here. Why would any government create a website for just one year?

    Also, the official handle of Indian Oil Corporation Limited has put out a tweet saying that it is a fake website. "Unscrupulous websites like https://kskdealerchayan.com are falsely using IndianOil's name & fraudulently offering Petrol Pump dealerships. The public is advised to contact the nearest Divisional office of PSU oil companies or visit http://petrolpumpdealerchayan.in for more, [sic]"

    Netizens should follow the official website for any information or clarification to avoid getting cheated online.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    A website claims to offer registration for petrol pump dealership.

    Conclusion

    No, 'https://kskdealerchayan.com' is a fake website.

    Rating

    False
    X