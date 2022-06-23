Fact check: Beware of website fraudulently offering Petrol Pump dealerships

Fact Check: Did the Indian Army refuse to lathi-charge those protesting against Agnipath

New Delhi, Jun 23: A website claiming to offer registration for petrol pump dealerships has caught the attention of the netizens. The look and feel of the website would make anyone believe that it is an authentic website.

The website claimed that it was a "KSK Petrol Pump Dealership Selection Portal. The notice on the home page had the below message:

Notice - Attention for All Applicants

1: - Last Date for New Registration is extended tills 22 June 2022.

2: - Applicant are adviced to pay his/her fee tills mid night 20 June 2022.

3: Know About working Capital - Download Fee Structure

4: For more info please write us on: - support@kskdealerchayan.com

In addition to it, there were menus like 'Advertisement Notice', 'Apply for Dealership' and 'Check Status.'

However, it has turned out to be a fake website.

We did a search on who.is website to verify whether it is an authentic website or not. It showed that the said website was registered on March 6, 2022 and it will expire on March 6, 2023.

Any website created in a short period and the expiry date of the website is just about one year clearly indicates something is fishy here. Why would any government create a website for just one year?

Also, the official handle of Indian Oil Corporation Limited has put out a tweet saying that it is a fake website. "Unscrupulous websites like https://kskdealerchayan.com are falsely using IndianOil's name & fraudulently offering Petrol Pump dealerships. The public is advised to contact the nearest Divisional office of PSU oil companies or visit http://petrolpumpdealerchayan.in for more, [sic]"

It is found that a #Fake website "https://t.co/NkkgV6H8BL" is falsely using @IndianOilcl 's name & fraudulently offering Petrol Pump dealerships.



For authentic information visit: https://t.co/KZbDSuM5rL#PIBFactCheck https://t.co/SjueE2QClz — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 23, 2022

Netizens should follow the official website for any information or clarification to avoid getting cheated online.

