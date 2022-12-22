You dox, you get suspended: Elon Musk informs journalists that they are not special

How is this free speech? Koo co-founders question Twitter on suspension of platform's query handle

Elon Musk to quit as Twitter CEO as he hints at a bot attack

Fact Check: Bess Kalb’s claim that she is new Twitter CEO is laced with sarcasm

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 22: Since Elon Musk announced that he would be stepping down as CEO of Twitter, the internet is abuzz with news about his replacement.

Now a tweet by Bess Kalb, an American Emmy award-nominated writer for Jimmy Kümmel Live television claiming that she has been appointed as the new CEO of Twitter has gone viral on the internet.

Can finally announce: I am humbled, honored, and frankly still in shock to be the new CEO of @twitter. Though we haven't always seen eye to eye (Edgelord memes! Verification fiasco! The "sink" joke being the full extent of his business plan!) I am thrilled @elonmusk took a chan,' she said on Twitter.

Fact Check: Sanjay Raut posts old video claiming it from recent MVA rally to counter Fadnavis

Can finally announce: I am humbled, honored, and frankly still in shock to be the new CEO of @twitter. Though we haven't always seen eye to eye (Edgelord memes! Verification fiasco! The "sink" joke being the full extent of his business plan!) I am thrilled @elonmusk took a chan — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) December 21, 2022

Musk had put out a poll on Twitter asking his followers whether or not he should step down as Twitter CEO. An overwhelming majority voted in favour of him stepping down as CEO.

"I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software and servers teams," Musk said after the poll results were out.

OneIndia has found that the tweet by Bess Kalb is laced with sarcasm. Her following tweets in the same thread clearly indicate that she is critical of Musk. Those tweets can be found here.

We also found the latest reports which clearly said that Musk is looking actively for a new CEO. Musk also said, "The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive."

Fact Check: Video of water gushing out of AC vent is not from Vande Bharat Express

"No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor," Musk also said.

We also searched for reports that spoke about Musk stepping down and found none. Another report also said that Musk had started looking for a new CEO even before the poll that he had posted on Sunday evening.

Musk bought the social media platform Twitter for $44 billion earlier this year.

Fact Check Claim Bess Kalb has been appointed as CEO of Twitter Conclusion Her tweet is laced with sarcasm and Twitter is yet to find a new CEO Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in