Fact Check: Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali is not selling a beef biriyani mix

New Delhi, Sep 21: The narrative around beef has been a very controversial one in India. While there are all sorts of spices available in India it is quite uncommon to find a branded spice mix pack for beef in India.

It is even more uncommon to see beef biriyani spice mix being sold under the brand of Patanjali Ayurved consumer goods company co-founded by yoga guru Baba Ramdev. It may be recalled that it was Ramdev who had demanded that cows be declared the national animal of India.

Now a photograph has gone viral on the social media of a packaged spice mix. The photo includes Ramdev's name as part of the branding. Those sharing the image took a dig at Ramdev that his company is selling a beef biriyani mix product. The users said that he does this on one hand while on the other he speaks about cow protection.

OneIndia has learnt that this image is morphed. The original image does not have the logo of Patanjali and Ramdev's name in it. In fact the original packaging is that of a Pakistani brand.

When we searched for the original image and it led us to e-commerce site Amazon. We found similar images of the beef biriyani spices mix. The title said National Foods Beef Biriyani Recipe Mix. Nowhere in these photos could we find the name of Ramdev and Patanjali.

We also found another website selling the same item under the brand National. When we compare the viral image and the one we found on the above mentioned website, it became clear that item is not being sold by Patanjali. Hence it is clear that the image in circulation is morphed.

We also checked on the About Us section. It said, National Foods invites you on a journey with us, a journey through the flourishing green fields of Pakistan, enriching traditions laced with color, a love for family and the spell binding aroma of Pakistani cuisine.

This yet again makes it clear that the brand is from Pakistan and not India.

Fact Check Claim Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved sells beef biriyani mix Conclusion The photo is digitally altered and the original product is from Pakistan and has nothing to do with Patanjali Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 11:36 [IST]