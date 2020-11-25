Fake: Government has taken no decision to stop train services after December 1

Fact check: Will COVID-19 vaccine alter human DNA?

Fact Check

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 25: A WhatsApp forward has gone viral in which it is claimed that the the COVID19 vaccine will introduce mRNA molecule in the body that will change people's DNA.

Dr Christiane Northrup, an obstetrician- gynaecologist who has earlier featured as a health expert on "The Oprah Show" claimed that the upcoming COVID-19 vaccine will alter the human DNA. The vaccine henceforth, is set to control our movements has gone viral on social media.

The 4-minute long video of the 37-minute long interview is going viral on all over the social media. However, Dr. Northrup did not provide any evidence to back her claims.

Fake: Govt has not paid Rs 130,000 towards COVID-19 funding

According to experts, "mRNA vaccines work by introducing a messenger RNA molecule into your body, which causes cells to produce a protein that resembles one of the viral proteins that make up SARS-CoV-2. The immune cells then recognize this viral protein and generate an immune response against it, primarily by generating antibodies that recognize the viral protein". A similar explanation can be found here and here.

Thus, this claim is False. The Coronavirus vaccine will not alter human DNA.

Fact Check Claim The RNA vaccine will fundamentally change people’s DNA. Conclusion According to experts, mRNA vaccines do not alter human DNA. Thus, the claim made in the post is FALSE Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in