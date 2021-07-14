Absolutely fake says Indian Army on reports of clash with Chinese PLA in Eastern Ladakh
New Delhi, July 14: The Indian Army has rubbished reports stating that there was a clash between the Chinese People's Liberation Army and the Indian Army in eastern Ladakh.
A news item titled "China India Clash Again with PLA back in Eastern Ladakh" published on 14 July 2021 has been taken note of, the Indian Army said.
Both sides have continued with negotiations to resolve balance issues, and regular patrolling in respective areas continues. The situation on ground continues to be as hithertofore. PLA activities, including turnover of troops continue to be monitored by Indian Army, a statement read.
PLA celebrates CPC’s centenary at Galwan Valley, with message, Never Yield An Inch
The news article has been published with uncorroborated facts and is strongly rebutted, the Indian Army further said. There have been no clashes in Galwan or any other area, as reported in the article.
The intention of the reporter is malafide and not based on any truth.Ever since the disengagement agreement in February this year, there has been no attempt by either side to occupy the areas from where the dis-engagement had been undertaken, the Army also said.
The article is riddled with inaccuracies and misinformation. It is reiterated that the news report mentioning that agreements with China have collapsed, is false and baseless, the Army further added.
Fact Check
Claim
China India clash again with PLA back in Eastern Ladakh
Conclusion
The report is false the Indian Army clarified