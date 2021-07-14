YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Absolutely fake says Indian Army on reports of clash with Chinese PLA in Eastern Ladakh

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 14: The Indian Army has rubbished reports stating that there was a clash between the Chinese People's Liberation Army and the Indian Army in eastern Ladakh.

    A news item titled "China India Clash Again with PLA back in Eastern Ladakh" published on 14 July 2021 has been taken note of, the Indian Army said.

    Absolutely fake says Indian Army on reports of clash with Chinese PLA in Eastern Ladakh

    Both sides have continued with negotiations to resolve balance issues, and regular patrolling in respective areas continues. The situation on ground continues to be as hithertofore. PLA activities, including turnover of troops continue to be monitored by Indian Army, a statement read.

    PLA celebrates CPC’s centenary at Galwan Valley, with message, Never Yield An InchPLA celebrates CPC’s centenary at Galwan Valley, with message, Never Yield An Inch

    The news article has been published with uncorroborated facts and is strongly rebutted, the Indian Army further said. There have been no clashes in Galwan or any other area, as reported in the article.

    The intention of the reporter is malafide and not based on any truth.Ever since the disengagement agreement in February this year, there has been no attempt by either side to occupy the areas from where the dis-engagement had been undertaken, the Army also said.

    The article is riddled with inaccuracies and misinformation. It is reiterated that the news report mentioning that agreements with China have collapsed, is false and baseless, the Army further added.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    China India clash again with PLA back in Eastern Ladakh

    Conclusion

    The report is false the Indian Army clarified

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster line of actual control

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 10:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 14, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X