Fake claim in circulation that people are dying due to 5G trials and not COVID-19

As India reports 4 lakh COVID-19 cases, old image of health minister sitting in protest at Bengal goes viral

Fact check: Bharat Covaxin approved for trial among children above age of 12, not for use as yet

False: Centre did not ask states to repurpose vaccines allowed for citizens between ages of 18-44

AAP leader falsely shares photos of dead bodies floating in Ganga as recent one

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 13: Photos showing stray dogs and crows gathered around dead bodies floating in the Ganga are being shared widely with a claim it was shot in Bihar's Buxar district, where 71 unidentified bodies were found recently.

The image is being shared in the backdrop of decomposed bodies being found floating in Ganga in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. It is feared that these bodies of COVID-19 victims were being dumped into the Ganga.

While the Buxar administration has fished out 71 bodies and sent them for postmortem, the viral image of the dogs and crows circling the bodies are from 2015. The viral image was shared by AAP leader Sushil Kumar Gupta on Facebook. He said nearly 500 bodies have been seen floating in the Ganga.

Many of the bodies were wrapped in COVID-19 kits. This is a living example of the insensitivity by the Bihar and UP government, he also said.

The claim is however false. The images being shared are from 2015. More than 100 decaying dead bodies were found in the Ganga near Pariyar. The images were taken on January 13 2015. At that time the local administration had said that the bodies were immersed in the rivers for salvation. The district administration of Kanpur and Unnao had ordered an investigation into the matter.

Fact Check Claim Photo shows dead bodies floating in Ganga near Buxar in Bihar Conclusion The images of the dead bodies is from 2015 Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, May 13, 2021, 9:32 [IST]