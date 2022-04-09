Explained: Which booster dose you should take, when and where

Fact check: The truth behind the COVID-19 vaccination drive for children in Kerala

New Delhi, Apr 09: The Ministry of Health announced on Friday that the population above the age of 18 will be entitled to take the precautionary or booster dose against COVID-19.

The precautionary dose was first rolled out for the frontline and health care workers and the population above the age of 60. Here is a look at the pricing, eligibility criteria and the cost of the vaccine.

Who is eligible for the precautionary dose:

The entire population above the age of 18 is eligible for the booster dose of the vaccination against COVID-19. Earlier the government had rolled out the booster dose programme for the healthcare, frontline workers and the population above the age of 60.

Is the booster dose free?

The booster dose is not free of cost for the population above the age of 18. However for the healthcare, frontline workers and the population above the age of 60, the booster dose of the vaccine is free of cost.

How will I know when I am eligible for the booster dose?

The Co-Win portal is expected to send an SMS to you to avail the precautionary dose when it becomes due.

Which vaccination should I take as a booster dose?

If the first two doses you took are Covishield, then the third dose would be the same. In case you have taken Covaxin, then the third dose will be the same.

How much should I pay for the booster dose?

Covishield has said that it would charge Rs 600 for the booster dose. Covaxin is yet to announce the price.

Can I walk into a vaccination centre for the booster dose?

Yes, the registration can be done both online as well as offline. If you do not want to book a slot on the Co-Win portal then you can walk into a private vaccination centre and take the dose.

