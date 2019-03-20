  • search
For Dehradun Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Uttarakhand: Star campaigners of both Cong, BJP to visit hill state after Holi

    By PTI
    |

    Dehradun, Mar 20: Star campaigners of both BJP and Congress will hit the campaign trail in Uttarakhand after Holi to shore up chances of their respective candidates on the five Lok Sabha seats of the state going to polls in the first phase on April 11.

    Priyanka Gandhi (left) and PM Modi
    Priyanka Gandhi (left) and PM Modi

    While AICC general secretary incharge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to hold a roadshow in Kumaon region of the state to drum up support for party nominees, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah will address rallies in both Kumaon and Garhwal regions to boost the party's prospects, sources in both parties said.

    "Two rallies each of the PM and the party president in Kumaon and Garhwal regions have been proposed by us. However, the dates for the rallies and the venues are still being finalised," state BJP president Ajay Bhatt said.

    [Priyanka Gandhi embarks on 'Ganga Yatra'; 'Boat pe charcha, temple visits on the cards]

    The tentative venues for Modi's rallies are Dehradun, Haridwar, Srinagar and Haldwani whereas Tehri and Almora are the tentative venues for Shah's rallies, he said. The list of star campaigners includes Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, former Army chief and Union minister Gen V K Singh, Union Health Minister J P Nadda, and Hema Malini and Manoj Tiwari, he said. While Congress president Rahul Gandhi has addressed a rally in Dehradun to launch his party's poll campaign, his sister Priyanka Gandhi is expected to hold a roadshow somewhere in the Kumaon region, senior party leader Suryakant Dhasmana said.

    [Aim of Congress, SP-BSP is to defeat BJP: Priyanka Gandhi]

    A list of state-level start campaigners has also been prepared which includes former chief minister Harish Rawat, PCC chief Pritam Singh, Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly Indira Hridayesh and the party's state incharge Anugrah Narayan Singh, Dhasmana said.

    Both BJP and Congress, the two major parties in the state, have not yet announced their candidates for the polls. The BJP, which won all five seats in the state riding on the Modi wave in 2014, faces the challenge of retaining them in the forthcoming election.

    PTI

    More DEHRADUN News

    Read more about:

    lok sabha elections 2019 congress bjp

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue