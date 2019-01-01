Uttarakhand: Man marries minor using forged age documents, arrested

  • search
    Rishikesh, Jan 1: A man used forged age documents of a minor girl to marry her. He has been arrested and charged under POCSO act.

    The 21-year-old man eloped with the minor girl and married her on the basis of forged documents.

    The man produced a fake certificate of the girl's age and married her on Monday, Rishikesh Kotwali police station in charge Ritesh Shah said.

    The girl has been rescued and handed over to her parents after a medical test, he said.

    Her parents had lodged a missing complaint with the police on December 12 in connection with the incident saying they had a suspicion that she had been kidnapped.

    A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the man, police said.

