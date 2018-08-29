Uttarakhand: Landslide in Tehri-Garhwal leaves 4 dead, rescue ops underway

Dehradun, Aug 29: Four people are confirmed dead and several others are buried in a landslide in Uttarakhand's Tehri-Garhwal district. The landslide occurred in Kot village near Buda Kedar area this morning.

It was initially reported that 8 people were buried under the rubble. Later it emerged that four bodies were recovered while one injured person was rescued.

The rescue operations are underway.

Several parts of Uttarakhand are reeling under incessant rains for over a week now. Yesterday, a bus had skidded off the road and fallen into a gorge leaving two people dead and ovwer 30 injured.

In July, a landslide that occurred due to cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district claimed two lives. A few days before that, seven people were killed and two injured in a cloudburst that washed away parts of Dehradun.