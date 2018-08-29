  • search

Uttarakhand: Landslide in Tehri-Garhwal leaves 4 dead, rescue ops underway

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Dehradun, Aug 29: Four people are confirmed dead and several others are buried in a landslide in Uttarakhand's Tehri-Garhwal district. The landslide occurred in Kot village near Buda Kedar area this morning.

    Tehri-Garhwal landslide (Image - ANI/Twitter)
    Tehri-Garhwal landslide (Image - ANI/Twitter)

    It was initially reported that 8 people were buried under the rubble. Later it emerged that four bodies were recovered while one injured person was rescued.

    The rescue operations are underway.

    Several parts of Uttarakhand are reeling under incessant rains for over a week now. Yesterday, a bus had skidded off the road and fallen into a gorge leaving two people dead and ovwer 30 injured.

    [Uttarakhand: 2 dead, 5 trapped in landslide in Chamoli district]

    In July, a landslide that occurred due to cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district claimed two lives. A few days before that, seven people were killed and two injured in a cloudburst that washed away parts of Dehradun.

    Read more about:

    uttarakhand dehradun landslide

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue