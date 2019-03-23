Uttarakhand: Cash worth Rs 27 lakh seized near Dehradun, probe underway

  • search
    Dehradun, Mar 23: Amid strict vigilance ahead of the general elections, an Election Commission team has seized cash worth Rs 27 lakh from a car near Uttarakhand's capital Dehradun. The cash was recovered by the Static Surveillance Team of the ECI on Dehradun-Rishikesh highway in Laltappar, said reports.

    Dehradun-Rishikesh highway is one of the important roads in Uttarakhand as it is used both by pilgrims as well tourists heading for hill station Mussorie.

    The case would now be handed over to the Income Tax department.

    J&K: 2 drug peddlers arrested; Poppy, cannabis seized

    The Election Commission had earlier cautioned people to have valid documents if they are carrying cash above Rs 50,000 and new articles and gifts worth over Rs 10,000.

    Earlier this week, the Assam Rifles intercepted a person at Dimapur in Nagaland who was carrying an undisclosed cash amounting to Rs 57 lakh. This was the biggest seizure of cash in the Northeast region since the election dates were announced.

    Yesterday, police, flying squad of election commission and NIB-CID sleuths on Friday conducted surprise checks in several locations in Chennai and recovered 35kg of gold jewellery and 83kg of silver and recovery of 62 lakh unaccounted cash being smuggled by a man on an Omnie bus.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 23, 2019, 10:58 [IST]
