UKSSSC Junior Engineer jobs: 100 UKSSSC JE vacancies announced, How to apply for these Uttarakhand g

Dehradun

By Vishal S

Dehradun, July 28: UKSSSC Junior Engineer job openings have been announced under UKSSC Recruitment 2019 on the official website. The last date to apply for UKSSSC JE vacancies is August 25. UKSSSC JE recruitment process involves a written exam and the educational qualification required for applying for these openings is Diploma in Civil Engineering.

UKSSSC JE Vacancy official notification download, UKSSSC JE exam pattern:

Out of the total 100 UKSSSC JE vacancies, 66 are for general merit or unreserved, while 21 are reserved for OBC candidates. 13 are reserved for economically weaker sections. UKSSC official site has issued an official notification for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (JE) (Civil) posts which can be downloaded by clicking on the link given below.

The UKSSSC Junior Engineer recruitment exam would consist of 100 objective type questions and the time limit to answers these questions is 2 hours.

UKSSSC JE vacancies official notification download: Click Here

How to apply for UKSSSC Junior Engineer Civil jobs:

Visit www.sssc.uk.gov.in

To apply for any UKSSSC jobs, a candidate must get One Time Registration(OTR).

For One Time Registration(OTR) process click here

After OTR process, return to home page and click on recruitment information.

Click on the second option Application form for post.

Read instructions and proceed.

Submit