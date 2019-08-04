  • search
For Dehradun Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UKSSSC jobs: 280 UKSSSC AAO vacancies announced; How to apply online

    By Vishal S
    |

    Dehradun, Aug 04: UKSSSC Recruitment 2019 is underway and 280 Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) vacancies have been announced on the UKSSSC Official Website. AAO job aspirants can download UKSSSC AAO recruitment notification in pdf here (link given below). UKSSSC AAO jobs application process would begin on August 6 and the last date apply online for these AAO job openings is September 19, 2019.

    UKSSSC jobs: 280 UKSSSC AAO vacancies announced; How to apply online

    UKSSSC AAO exam date, pattern, eligibility, AAO salary:

    UKSSSC AAO recruitment would be done through a written exam. The UKSSSC AAO exam is likely to be held in December 2019. Exam would have 100 objective type questions and duration would be 2 hours. Educational qualification required to apply for UKSSAC AAO jobs B.Sc in Agriculture. UKSSC AAO post salary would be Rs. 25500 to 81,100 (Level - 4)

    UKSSSC AAO jobs official notification download in pdf: Click Here

    Click Here

    How to apply for UKSSSC AAO Jobs:

    • Visit www.sssc.uk.gov.in
    • To apply for any UKSSC jobs, a candidate must get One Time Registration(OTR).
    • For One Time Registration(OTR) process click here.
    • After OTR process, return to home page and click on recruitment information.
    • Click on the option for AAO Application form for post (Online application will start only after Aug-5).
    • Read instructions and proceed.
    • Submit

    More DEHRADUN News

    Read more about:

    jobs

    Story first published: Sunday, August 4, 2019, 6:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue