UKSSSC jobs: 280 UKSSSC AAO vacancies announced; How to apply online

UKSSSC jobs: 280 UKSSSC AAO vacancies announced

Dehradun

By Vishal S

Dehradun, Aug 04: UKSSSC Recruitment 2019 is underway and 280 Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) vacancies have been announced on the UKSSSC Official Website. AAO job aspirants can download UKSSSC AAO recruitment notification in pdf here (link given below). UKSSSC AAO jobs application process would begin on August 6 and the last date apply online for these AAO job openings is September 19, 2019.

UKSSSC AAO exam date, pattern, eligibility, AAO salary:

UKSSSC AAO recruitment would be done through a written exam. The UKSSSC AAO exam is likely to be held in December 2019. Exam would have 100 objective type questions and duration would be 2 hours. Educational qualification required to apply for UKSSAC AAO jobs B.Sc in Agriculture. UKSSC AAO post salary would be Rs. 25500 to 81,100 (Level - 4)

UKSSSC AAO jobs official notification download in pdf: Click Here

How to apply for UKSSSC AAO Jobs:

Visit www.sssc.uk.gov.in

To apply for any UKSSC jobs, a candidate must get One Time Registration(OTR).

For One Time Registration(OTR) process click here .

. After OTR process, return to home page and click on recruitment information.

Click on the option for AAO Application form for post (Online application will start only after Aug-5).

Read instructions and proceed.

Submit