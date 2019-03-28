UKPSC higher subordinate services mains result 2017 declared, check next exam date

Dehradun

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Dehradun, Mar 28: The UKPSC higher subordinate services mains result 2017 has been declared.

The same is also available on the official website.

The exams were conducted between September 26 and September 29 2017. The next exam will be conducted between May 29 and May 31 2019. The final date would however be announced later. While the list of roll numbers of the candidates who qualified have been released, the personalised score and the cut off will be released at a later date.

The recruitment exam is being conducted for 11 posts of deputy collector, district commandant, district budget officer among others. The results are available on ukpsc.gov.in.

How to check UKPSC higher subordinate services mains result 2019:

Go to ukpsc.gov.in

Click on the ups state civil serviced main result link

Click on click here to check exam results

A pdf will open

View result

Download result

Take a printout