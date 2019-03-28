  • search
    Seniors kill boy, school authorities bury body inside campus near Rishikesh

    By PTI
    Dehradun, Mar 28: A class seven student was allegedly hacked to death by his seniors and his body buried by school authorities inside the campus near Rishikesh to hush up the matter, police said on Thursday.

    Seniors kill boy, school authorities bury body inside campus near Rishikesh (Representative image)
    The incident took place on March 10 but it came to light after the intervention of the Uttarakhand Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Dehradun SSP Nivedita Kukreti said.

    The 12-year-old boy, whose parents are residents of Hapur, was allegedly beaten up with cricket bats and wickets by his seniors as they considered him responsible for denial of permission by school authorities to leave the campus, the SSP said.

    The boy had stolen some biscuits during an outing, prompting the school authorities to stop all students from leaving the campus as a punishment. He was tortured for hours by his seniors in the afternoon and was later taken to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors, Kukreti said.

    Instead of reporting the matter to police immediately, the boy's body was buried inside the campus by the school authorities to cover up the matter, she said. They did not even inform the boy's parents who live in Hapur, the SSP said.    

    Five people, including the school manager, warden, physical training teacher and two students of the school, have been arrested in connection with the incident and booked under different sections of the IPC, including 302 (murder), Kukreti said.

    After the matter came to light, the body was exhumed by police on Tuesday to conduct a postmortem to ascertain the cause of his death.

    PTI

