10-year-old tiger's carcass found at Corbett

Dehradun, May 4: A tiger was killed in a fight for territorial supremacy with another tiger, said an official at the Corbett Tiger Reserve on Saturday.

The 10-year-old tiger's carcass was found with deep injury marks near a water body in the Amdanda forest beat of the Bijrani range Friday, Tiger Reserve Director Rahul said.

"The deep wounds on the carcass suggested that it died of injuries sustained in a fight with another tiger over territorial supremacy," he added.

