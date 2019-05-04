  • search
    10-year-old tiger's carcass found at Corbett

    By PTI
    Dehradun, May 4: A tiger was killed in a fight for territorial supremacy with another tiger, said an official at the Corbett Tiger Reserve on Saturday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The 10-year-old tiger's carcass was found with deep injury marks near a water body in the Amdanda forest beat of the Bijrani range Friday, Tiger Reserve Director Rahul said.

    [In land of Asiatic lions, are tigers making a comeback?]

    "The deep wounds on the carcass suggested that it died of injuries sustained in a fight with another tiger over territorial supremacy," he added.

    PTI

