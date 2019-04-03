  • search
    With NYAY announcement, has Congress snatched victory from BJP?

    NYAY, the brainchild of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be the game changer in Indian polity. An internal analysis reveals that the Congress party's poll promise could impact 30 seats especially in regions where farm distress is at its peak.

    File photo of Rahul Gandhi
    Electorally, the BJP was emboldened after airstrikes in Pakistan's Balakot when Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist camps in Pakistan.

    The impact of NYAY on voting behaviour is likely to be the strongest in Chhattisgarh - where the BJP is expecting a wipeout -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and some of the southern states such as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

    The BJP has delayed its manifesto announcement and could announce a counter to the NYAY scheme to shift the narrative in its favour.

    Now, the question arises, whether if the minimum income scheme will be able to change the focus of the Lok Sabha election? Whether it will be a game changer for the Congress party?

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 8:39 [IST]
