  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Should Smriti Irani take on Rahul Gandhi at Wayanad as well?

    By
    |

    Should Smriti Irani take on Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad as well? Speculation is rife that the saffron party is pushing hard to bring Smriti Irani to fight against Rahul Gandhi.

    The move, calculated to re-energise the grand old party in the south that sends 130 seats to the lower House, has undoubtedly cheered the Congress cadre in Kerala.

    Should Smriti Irani take on Rahul Gandhi at Wayanad as well?

    Further, it will give avoidable fodder to Irani to run a campaign that the Congress president is afraid of losing his Amethi seat. Irani has indeed emerged as a formidable challenger to the Gandhi scion in Amethi long considered a Congress bastion.

    No wonder, there is a muted feeling in the Congress that some leaders misled Rahul into the Wayanad slugfest.

    Wayanad with roughly 50% Hindus and 28.65% Muslims and over 21% Christians is always seen as the Congress's most assured seat in the entire south. The Congress president taking on the Left candidate in Kerala is even more pernicious as it has ideological connotations.

    The BJP is not a big player anywhere in the south, so the high-profile Congress-Left clash in God's own country will be a saffron delight. What do you say?

    More SMRITI IRANI News

    Read more about:

    smriti irani rahul gandhi lok sabha elections 2019 kerala debate

    Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2019, 8:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue