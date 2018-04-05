Debate: Did BJP rightly pointed out hypocrisy of CM Siddaramaiah?

BJP Karnataka tweeted an image of Siddaramaiah campaigning with a lemon in his hand. The BJP said, "Campaigns with a lemon in hand, but brings in Anti Superstitious Bill to demean and criminalise Hindu traditions." Siddaramaiah justified this practice saying carrying a lemon is not superstition. He said, "Anti-Superstition Bill was passed by the Karnataka Legislature. It does not demean any Hindu tradition. Learn about Karnataka before tweeting young fellows."

Is it a trivial matter OR has the BJP rightly pointed about Siddarmaiah's hypocrisy?

