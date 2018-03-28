Debate: Will Amit Shah's visit to Lingayat mutts win back the vote bank?

BJP chief Shah who was on a two-day tour in poll-bound Karnataka met Lingayat seers in Tumkur and Chitradurga. However, Shah's meeting the seers are being seen as an effort to appease the Lingayats, who have traditionally been the BJP's vote base and form at least 17 per cent of the population of the state.

The party is aiming to unite the Mutts against the Congress and benefit electorally by consolidating the support of the community which is believed to be the largest in the state.

Will his visit turn the fortune for BJP party in the upcoming election?

