Debate: Is Congress resorting to 'divide and rule' policy in Karnataka?

Siddaramaiah Cabinet's move to accept Lingayats as a separate religion ahead of elections in Karnataka is being seen as an astute political strategy. Some sections of the Lingayat community have been demanding this status, while others have opposed it. Also, Lingayats are seen as BJP strongman BS Yeddyurappa's vote bank, which is bound to get divided after Siddaramaiah government's stance. Karnataka cabinet has approved it, and now the proposal will reach the doorsteps of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Is Siddaramaiah's move aimed at appeasing the Lingayats or to divide the BJP vote bank? Will this move divide the society? Does this entire episode reek of Congress' age-old divide and rule policy?

