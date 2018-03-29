Debate: Code of conduct for social media platforms

The Election Commission of India will put in place a code of conduct for the social media platforms that collaborate with it in a bid to ensure that user data remains safe. The move is aimed at ensuring that the election process is not affected. The platforms which do not follow the proposed code will not get to partner with the EC. The decision was taken in the aftermath of the Cambridge Analytica episode.

The Chief Election Commissioner said the social media cell of the EC would go into the issue of App of politicians and political parties sharing user data without the users' consent.

Can Election Commission protect users' data?

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day