As 5th phase approaches is the BJP’s surge slowing down?

    New Delhi, May 03: More than half of the massive seven-phased Lok Sabha election 2019 is over and just phases remain. The allegations, counter-allegations, approaching the Election Commission with complaints against the opponents and accusing the other leaders of MCC violation are all part of this festival of democracy, and are going ahead as expected. What is, however, not going as per expectations is BJP's approach to politics towards the final stages.

    The BJP has just not been able come up with something fresh in its narrative. It is more or less the same what was a month ago - national security, chest thumping and Congress bashing. PM Modi's rallies have started to sound similar, Amit Shah is not talking about something new and even the opposition is not seeming to move beyond 'Chowkidar Chor Hai'. The SP-BSP alliance seem to be surging past both the national parties in UP, their rallies are drawing crowd and both Akhilesh and Mayawati are leaving no stone unturned to criticise both.

    Do you think the BJP has an answer to the SP-BSP surge? Has the BJP been able to conjure a new narrative for the Uttar Pradesh to take on Akhilesh-Mayawati combo? Has the BJP given up on Uttar Pradesh?

    Please express your views below

    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 8:23 [IST]
