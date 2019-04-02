A separate PM for J&K: What are your thoughts on this comment?

  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 02: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah's comment - that Jammu and Kashmir would one day have a separate Prime Minister and President - has evoked a sharp response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who demanded an explanation from the Congress on its ally's comment.

    File photo of Narendra Modi and Omar Abdullah
    File photo of Narendra Modi and Omar Abdullah

    Abdullah said on Monday that the National Conference will bring back the nomenclature 'Wazir-e-Azam' (Prime Minister) and 'Sadr-e-Riyasat' (Governor) in the state.

    Abdullah's response came after BJP chief Amit Shah claimed that revoking Article 370 and 35A from Kashmir would resolve its issue.

    A legal challenge to the Constitution's Article 35A -- which gives Jammu and Kashmir its special status -- has become a matter of huge controversy.

    While the BJP wants the article scrapped, all key political parties in Kashmir Valley have rallied to preserve the article -- which gives special rights and privileges to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Most parties had boycotted the recent panchayat polls over the issue.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 8:34 [IST]
